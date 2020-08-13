Shireen Mazari felicitates nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Friday felicitated whole nation on Independence Day, saying that let us remind ourselves of promises unfulfilled especially towards equal safety and protection of all our non Muslim citizens whom we still refers to as minorities.

In her message, she said that “We have a long and difficult road to traverse to achieve our Quaid Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan, adding that but we must commit to staying on track to achieve this goal for Pakistan, defeating detractors filled with messages of hate and intolerance”.

“Today let us enjoy being an independent nation and vows to fight to defend our rights enshrined in our Constitution” she said.