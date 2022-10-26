Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Oct 26 (APP): Threeships, namely, MSC Pina, Maersk Denver and FSM called at the Port on Tuesday and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal to load/offload Containers and LPG respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, FJ Ruby and Chem Sinyo carrying Soya bean and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQAberths were engaged by eight ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Doha and Kingbird Arrow left the port on Wednesday morning and two more ships, Maersk Denver and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 167,291 tonnescomprising 153,243 tonnes imports cargo and 14,048 tonnes export cargoincluding containerized cargo carried in 4,400 Containers (3,600 TEUs imports and 800 TEUs exports)was handled at the Port.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Deneb, DM Dragon and Chem Sinyo & two more ships, Seaspan Chiba and Irenes Ray carrying Coal, Chemicals, Palm oil and Containers areexpected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL, LCT and QICT respectively on Wednesday and another containers ship ‘Navios Constellation’ is due to arrive at port Qasim on Thursday.