Shifting of Kashmiri detainees to Indian jails strongly denounced

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly denounced the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government for shifting over 150 more illegally detained Kashmiris from the territory to the various Indian jails.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leadership in a statement said that the shifting over 150 more Kashmiri detainees to the Indian jails hundreds and thousands of miles away from their homes was the worst display of victimization to punish the freedom-loving Kashmiris for challenging India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.



It maintained that such brutal tactics of the communal Modi regime cannot subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom and they will continue their struggle till complete success.



The Modi regime has shifted 150 more detainees from IIOJK to jails in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, New Delhi and other Indian states under a secret plan.



Most of these detained youth have been slapped with draconian laws, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Majority of these detainees was lodged in high-security Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu.



Indian media reported that some of the detainees are residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, who had mistakenly crossed over the Line of Control into the occupied territory on different occasions.



The Modi regime has ordered the jail authorities in Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Haryana to lodge these Kashmiri youth in a complete isolation. More people will be shifted from IIOJK to jails inside India in the days to come.



Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader, Altaf Ahmed Butt, in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned Indian government’s cruel and illegal move to shift the Kashmiri political prisoners from IIOJK to far-off areas of India.



He said the international law prevents the shifting of detainees to jails that are far from their residences, but Modi regime is doing so to hurt the families of the inmates emotionally and financially.



Altaf Ahmed Butt added that Kashmiri political prisoners are being victimized with the sole purpose of suppressing the freedom struggle and Hurriyat leaders including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Zafar Akbar Butt, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen have been lodged in Indian jails.