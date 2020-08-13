Shibli unveils Marconi Transmitter Memorial

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday unveiled Marconi Transmitter Memorial as part of the Independence Day celebrations here at the National Broadcasting House.

The antique transmitter, which was installed at Manawan Lahore in 1937, broadcast the announcement about the creation of Pakistan on the midnight falling between August 13 and 14, 1947.

The transmitter, after its restoration, has been displayed at the National Broadcasting House Islamabad to keep alive the nation’s sweet memory of the emergence of Pakistan on the world map with the announcement of ‘Talu-e-Subh-e-Azadi’.

Speaking at the event Talu-e-Subh-e-Azadi, he said the unveiling of the antique transmitter was a special gift on the eve of the Independence Day. When he visited Radio Pakistan Islamabad for the first time after assuming charge of the ministry, he asked for its restoration and bringing it here. It was the transmitter which conveyed the first historic announcement after creation of Pakistan. He called for preservation, protection and showcasing historical heritage of the country as the civilized nations protected their history.

Later, speaking at a special musical show of national songs, he said the historical heritage should be protected as it remained pride of the nations.

He said some people thought that the era of radio had passed but in fact its importance had increased with the passage of time. The government was committed to increase its outreach by introduction of modern technology and it would be given importance which it deserved on merit.

He appreciated the management of Radio Pakistan for promoting the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite having limited resources. The issue of resources would be resolved and the past glory of Radio Pakistan would be restored in times to come, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Ambreen Jan said Radio Pakistan was moving towards its evolution with its full scope, embracing the historical traditions and covering the distances of modern requirements.

She said on Independence Day in 1947, Radio Pakistan started its journey with three stations but today it was the largest broadcaster in the country with 32 AM stations, 57 FM stations, 23 medium wave and one shortwave transmitter.

Later, the music show titled “Tulu-e-Subh-e-Azadi” was also held. Popular singers and musicians, including Saima Jahan and Violinist Rais Ahmed performed national songs and paid rich tribute to the heroes of homeland.

The proceedings of the event were broadcast live on Radio Pakistan’s National Hookup and live-streamed through its social media platforms.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani, and other senior officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion.