Shibli terms youth architect of nation’s bright future

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the young people were the architects of bright future of the nation.

The minister, in a tweet marking the International Youth Day, said the government was striving to provide the youth all the opportunities of the day under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme. By availing those opportunities they could become productive citizens and play their role in the development of the motherland.