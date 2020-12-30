Shibli terms Kulsoom Perveen far-sighted, astute politician

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that late Senator Kulsoom Parveen was a far-sighted woman and astute politician.

Addressing a condolence reference on the demise of Senator Kulsoom Parveen he said that she had been elected a member of the Upper House of the Parliament three times and he was grieved over her demise.

He said everyone has to leave this world , the real thing are the good deeds, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He said it was a reminder to all members to attend the proceedings of the House and dedicate efforts for the service of the country and the people.

She started her political career from Balochistan which is quite enviable, Shibli Faraz said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.