Shibli terms development of world class ventilators as big achievement

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday congratulated the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for developing world-class ventilators, terming it as a great achievement in a short time.

“PAEC has made us all proud by manufacturing ventilators in a short span of time”, the minister expressed these views during a visit to the Pakistan Engineering Council.

The minister also inspected the ventilator manufactured by PAEC during the visit.

The federal minister also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in the manufacturing of ventilators.

On the occasion, Chairman PEC Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi gave a detailed briefing to the federal minister on the performance of the Council over the years.

Appreciating the overall performance of the Council, the federal minister hoped that the PEC would continue to play its role for the development of the engineering sector in the country.