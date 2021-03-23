Shibli stresses for unity to meet challenges

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday stressed the need for unity and cohesion for meeting the challenges.

In his tweets in connection with the Pakistan Day, he said a society should be established where everybody was equal before the law.

Shibli Faraz said today was the day to reaffirm the resolve to make Pakistan a welfare state as per the golden principles of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that March 23 was a glorious day in national history when the Muslims of the subcontinent expressed their determination to move forward with a separate homeland and separate identity.

He said that on the same day, the practical struggle for a separate homeland had begun.