Shibli asks media to highlight govt’s achievements, point out deficiencies

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday asked the media to project the achievements of the government and point out its deficiencies as a watch dog. There was always room for improvement and the government was making efforts to improve its performance further, he said while addressing here a press conference. He was flanked by Minister for Science & Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza. He said in the changed international scenario, the role and responsibilities of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had changed as it had to project the government policies and its achievements, and also counter the enemy’s propaganda at same time. The minister said the fifth generation war was underway and the Information Ministry had taken revolutionary steps to counter it, besides coping with other challenges.Certain inimical forces were hell-bent on spreading dependency and frustration among the people but the Information Ministry would counter that propaganda war aggressively, he added. The nation, he said, was united against the fifth generation war launched by the inimical forces and would rise above above political affiliations to counter that aggression. The minister said the incumbent regime was presenting its two-year performance to the public, which was the essence and basic practice of democracy. As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, its motto was accountability, justice and merit. Replying to the questions of media persons, Shibli Faraz said the sugar and flour mafias had their roots in the system and they had created artificial shortage of the commodities of daily use. However, the government was determined to ensure their supply at affordable prices. He said the hoarders and profiteers had taken advantage of the coronavirus situation but the government ensured that the supply chain of daily use items disrupt.It was a fact that no political government could afford an increase in the prices of edible items like flour and sugar, and within a few weeks the issue would be settled.Shibli Faraz said the prime minister had concerns about the prices and had been regularly chairing meetings of provincial chief secretaries and food secretaries to personally monitor and review the price situation. To a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a party which was against the status quo. Its government was promoting national interests instead of personal interests unlike its predecessors and that was why it had to take politically difficult decisions.The past rulers had appointed only those persons at key posts who became facilitators in their loot and plunder of national wealth, and ruining the national institutions, he added. Shibli Faraz said the government was going to promote tourism to a new level and Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing a meeting now