Shibli grieves over loss of lives in Karachi blast

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a blast at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi.

The minister, in a tweet, sympathised and condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

 

ALSO READ  Zaidi urged relevant authorities to investigate blast near Maskan Chowrangi, Karachi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR