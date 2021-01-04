Shibli grieved over demise of senior journalist

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP):Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist and columnist Rauf Tahir.

In a condolence message, the minister said his valuable contribution in the field of journalism will be remembered.

The minister said that Rauf Tahir was a unique writer having a distinct style.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

 

ALSO READ  PML-N, PPP should submit foreign funding proofs to save their registration: Shibli

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR