Shibli Faraz visits residence of slain worker to condole with family
APP54-219221 DASKA: February 21 - Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting along with Ch.Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Science & Technology inquiring about the health of PTI worker injured in firing incident at Daska. APP

DASKA, Feb 21 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday visited the residence of the assassinated worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Daska and condoled with the family.

He, accompanied by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Usman Dar and NA 75 candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, sympathized with the family of the worker, who was martyred by the goons of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on polling day of NA 75 by election, Daska, about 27 km from Sialkot.

The minister also inquired about the health of the injured worker.

In a tweet, the minister said heart breaking scenes were witnessed during the meeting with the mother and sisters of slain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Daska.

ALSO READ  PTI candidate wins Daska by-election: Shibli

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR