ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of eminent writer, dialogue writer and playwright Hasina Moin.

In a condolence message, he said that Hasina Moin had rendered invaluable services to Pakistan’s drama industry.

She had immense talents and her services will be remembered for a long time, Shibli Faraz said.

He said that the vacuum created by the demise of Hasina Moin would never be filled for long time.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.