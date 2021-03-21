Shibli declares PDM as past story due to immature leadership

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday declared Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a grand opposition alliance, as a story of the past and said the alliance actually led by politically immature and juvenile leaders.

“PDM leaders were fighting for their personal interests rather than for the sake of the people,” he expressed these views while addressing a press conference here.

The minister said that the opposition’s movement had failed miserably as it could not impress the people. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz was pursuing disastrous egoistic and stubborn politics. Her childish policies had ruined the PML-N.

Parties in the PDM were at loggerheads with each other and were serving their own interests. They were not following the interest of the people and were pursuing only self centred politics . The country’s economy had started performing better as compared to other countries in the region, he added.

The minister said the corrupt mafia considered itself above the law. Completion of public welfare and development projects during the remaining tenure was the priority of the government, he added.

Shibli Faraz urged the opposition, specifically Jamiat Ulema e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to not misguide the people about coronavirus and its vaccination.

Commenting on PDM’s press briefing, he said the government was not worried about their plans but they should do something positive that could help the masses during the coronavirus pandemic.

He informed that the government was taking optimum measures to control the inflation and was trying to expand the targeted subsidy to facilitate masses, adding, the difficult phase of economic hardship had already been passed.

Shibli said the government would continue working for the welfare and betterment of the people. Health cards would be distributed among the deserving people of Punjab on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the universal health care programme.

The government had already delivered 1,000 houses and 500 flats among the deserving. He said the government aimed to decrease prices and food inflation by giving targeted subsidies.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan and first lady had contracted coronavirus, and we all pray for the good health of the first couple,” he said.

Coronavirus has been hit the highest number of victims in the last eight months. The availability of vaccines in the current wave of COVID-19 was encouraging, he observed.

Senator Shibli Faraz urged the nation to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) to fight the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which seemed more dangerous. It was not correct to say that the Prime Minister had contracted the virus after getting the jab of anti-COVID vaccine.

He said the government was making efforts to save the lives and livelihood of the people during the third wave.

Rejecting the rumours about the effectiveness of vaccine, he said the people should get themselves vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Shibli Faraz said nation shown its love and affection with Imran Khan in messages and prayed for early recovery of the Prime Minister.