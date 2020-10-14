Shibli declares Pakistan's HRCUN membership as diplomatic achievement

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan’s membership to the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (HRCUN) for the next three years was a matter of honour and a big diplomatic achievement.

In a Tweet on social media platform, he said that the membership of Pakistan for this important forum was reflective of the growing confidence of the international community on Pakistan.

It was a clear proof that the world considered Pakistan as an advocate and protector of human rights, he added.