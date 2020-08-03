Shibli accuses Sindh govt for present rise in flour prices

ISLAMABAD, Aug 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Sindh government was responsible for the present rise in flour prices as it was not releasing its share of wheat in the market.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, he said in the market, the impression was being given that the flour prices were rising.

The minister said Punjab and Sindh had higher wheat production but the Sindh government had created a situation that was forcing the people of the province to buy expensive wheat and creating problems for the people.

He said in the past, some people made illicit profiteering by such tactics and nurtured the system of sucking the blood of the people.

The profiteers were trying to discredit the government, he said adding that those responsible for artificial shortages would be dealt with severely, Shibli Faraz warned.

He said most of the people in rural Sindh suffered from malnutrition as the Sindh government did nothing for the well-being of its people.

He said the rains in Karachi had exposed the poor performance of the Sindh government.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party had pushed the innocent people of province into the swamp of poverty with its pathetic policies.

The petroleum prices rose in Pakistan due to upward trend in the international market, he said adding that the situation had not returned to normalcy yet in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.