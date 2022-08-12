Sherry urges PTI to tender unconditional apology for misleading nation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Friday urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to tender an unconditional apology for misleading nation through its fake and concocted narrative to target its political rivals.

Addressing a media briefing here, the minister lambasted the PTI and its leadership for propagating false narrative among the masses and misguiding them under the guise of accusations of corruption against its political rivals.

Sherry Rehman said it was a pertinent discussion to apprise the masses that the PTI and its leadership through its hypothetical statements and bag of lies tired to isolate Pakistan.

She said the PTI had silently hired an American lobbyist firm to improve its ties, perception in the United States of America (USA) and enhance its advertisement.

“You have repeatedly perpetrated propaganda against USA and befooled the nation under your fake narrative,” the minister said.

While elucidating the details of the PTI agreement with the US lobbyist firm, she said it was a six month agreement, for which, the PTI paid a sum of $5,000 for one time and would further pay $25,000 per month for getting its services.

She queried, “What kind of hypocrisy is this that the entire nation was involved in a hoax propaganda and this party secretly hired a lobbyist firm to get its projection better in the US?”

She underlined that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had clearly accused the PTI for receiving prohibited funding from the foreign sources.

She questioned that some PTI leaders said the agreement was for PTI’s advertisement, adding, “Why you need advertisement in USA?”

She also read out the salient features of the agreement done with the lobbyist firm.

“As per the U.S. Department of Justice all such agreements with lobbying firms are placed on its website and accessible to all. The media and nation must probe it and held PTI accountable,” she added.

The minister said the Fentone Arlook LLC, Washington based lobbying firm was hired by the PTI and its reality was exposed which was based on politics and narrative of hypocrisy.

She alleged that the PTI regime inflicted tyrannies on the nation in its four year tenure and had now hired lobbyist firm that would issue its advertisement.

The minister accused that during the recent visit of the US Ambassador to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the PTI held negotiations with the ambassador and Imran Khan allegedly had secret talks with him in KP.

“You are not going to improve Pakistan’s image rather your own party’s in the US. Who is imported now as you have been accusing all other political parties for being foreign assisted,” she added.

Imran Khan used to give sermon to all of us in his press conferences but there was no room left for exposing his fake narrative, she added.

She mentioned that the PTI government created asset recovery unit but did it provide any data to the government on its recoveries.

They have left crushing inflation in the country as the PTI took massive debts bigger than the country’s seventy years of foreign loans taken by the International Monetary Fund.

She said, “Now dollars are being sent outside the country as $25000 to be sent offshore every month at the time when the country is in dire need of foreign exchange.”

She added that the PTI had announced to hold procession in Lahore on August 13 but unfortunately the million of rupees AstroTurf was being removed from the sports ground which was built for the athletes to practice and bring laurels to the country in Olympics.

“PTI has no trust and division in its ranks that’s why Imran Khan was contesting on nine seats in the bi-elections,” she said.

Responding to media queries, she said due to Imran Khan’s disregard of diplomatic norms no envoy of European Union was ready to talk to him, adding, “We are now trying hard to get GSP plus status improved.”

She added that the PTI should tender unconditional apology to the nation and accept their lies as Imran Khan’s magic bubble was breaking now and he was losing his party’s trust.