Sherry urges higher judiciary to take notice of torture on Rizwana

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Friday urged the higher judiciary to take suo moto notice of the distressing case of Rizwana, a juvenile domestic worker who had suffered brutal torture at the hands of a judge’s family.

Speaking on point of public importance in the Senate, she said the ill-fated girl, who was fighting for her life at the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital, should be given justice.

The minister also asserted that general elections must be conducted on schedule and should not be postponed on the pretext of census.