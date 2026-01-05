Sherry Rehman reaffirms support for Kashmiris on Right to Self-Determination Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP): Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Sherry Rehman has reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir on their Right to Self-Determination Day.

In her message on Monday, Sherry Rehman recalled that on January 5, 1949, the United Nations guaranteed the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite.

She said the day serves as a reminder to the United Nations and its member states of an unfulfilled commitment made to the Kashmiri people.

Despite decades of oppression and repression, she noted, the people of Kashmir have continued, generation after generation, to stand firm in their legitimate and inalienable demand for the right to self-determination.

She emphasized that Pakistan stands in a clear and unambiguous manner with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom from what she termed inhuman and illegal occupation.

Senator Rehman urged the international community to take concrete action against the widespread and unabated human rights violations being committed by Indian occupying forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including abuses against women and children.

She stressed that the global community cannot turn a blind eye to its responsibilities toward the oppressed people of the region.

Calling for accountability, she demanded that India be pressed to allow the United Nations to conduct independent investigations into serious human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She reaffirmed that a just and lasting peace in South Asia remains impossible without the realization of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.