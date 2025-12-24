Sherry Rehman extends greetings on Jinnah’s Birthday and Christmas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Senator Sherry Rehman paid heartfelt tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, honoring his historic leadership, constitutional vision, and steadfast commitment to democratic values, equality, and the rights of all citizens.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned Pakistan as a democratic state governed by the rule of law, where every citizen, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or background, would enjoy equal rights and protection,” Senator Rehman said. “On his birthday, December 25, we are reminded that his message of unity, faith, and discipline was inseparable from his firm belief in religious freedom and respect for minorities.”

She recalled Quaid-e-Azam’s clear and enduring commitment to minority rights, noting that his speeches and actions emphasized inclusion, tolerance, and coexistence as the foundation of a strong and progressive Pakistan. “Jinnah believed that minorities were not only protected citizens but equal partners in the nation’s future. Upholding this vision remains a collective responsibility,” she added.

Senator Rehman also extended warm greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the world on the occasion of Christmas, which is celebrated on the same day.

“Christmas is a time of peace, compassion, and goodwill. Pakistan’s Christian community has made invaluable contributions to education, healthcare, public service, and nation-building,” she said. “Their role in strengthening our society reflects the inclusive Pakistan that Quaid-e-Azam imagined.”

She emphasized that observing Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday alongside Christmas is a powerful reminder of Pakistan’s pluralistic foundations. “These occasions together highlight the importance of mutual respect, interfaith harmony, and the protection of minority rights. A Pakistan that safeguards its diversity is a Pakistan that honors Jinnah’s legacy,” Senator Rehman stated.

Calling for renewed commitment to constitutional values, Senator Rehman stressed the need to translate Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals into policy and practice. “Respect for minorities, social justice, and democratic governance are not optional—they are central to the promise of Pakistan,” she concluded.