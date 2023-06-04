Sherry Rehman expresses full solidarity with families of martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP):Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman Sunday strongly condemned the violent incidents of 9th May terming it as ‘a black stain on Pakistan’s history and expressed full solidarity with families of martyrs.

The whole nation stands with armed forces and those who insulted the martyrs deserve the worst punishment”, she said while talking to PTV news channel.

The vandalism of the civil properties and defence installations on May 9 has exposed the wicked face of Imran Niazi and the government would have zero tolerance by taking strict action against attackers, she added.

The minister said that it was our priority to look after the families of those Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan, adding that all rioters and culprits involved in any state and anti-army activities would be dealt with the iron hand.

The entire nation is proud of its valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism in testing times throughout the

history, she added.

The martyrs of Pakistan are our real heroes and a great asset, whose sacrifices should be remembered and appreciated by the nation, she mentioned.

Replying to a question, she said there is a dire need that all the political parties should sit together to find out the ways to end this political instability and take the country towards growth and development.

Sponsored Ad