Sherry Rehman apprises President of PPP role in Senate, diplomatic efforts by coalition committee 

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday called on President Asif Ali Zardari here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed the matters pertaining to the ongoing parliament’s budgetary session.

Senator Rehman briefed the president on the progress made in the Senate of Pakistan and highlighted the party’s active role in legislative business.

She also apprised President Zardari of the recent diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Coalition Joint Committee to highlight Pakistan’s message of peace and responsible strategic maturity in the recent crisis with India, while also garnering international support for Pakistan’s position.

She thanked President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for entrusting the team and its leader former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with all their confidence and support.

President Asif Ali Zardari commended the Coalition Joint Committee’s proactive diplomatic initiative, lauding its efforts for effectively presenting Pakistan’s perspective on the global stage.