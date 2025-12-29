Sherry condemns India’s Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on Chenab River

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sherry Rehman has strongly condemned India’s approval of the Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on the Chenab River, terming it a “clear and grave violation” of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

In a statement issued on Monday, Senator Sherry Rehman said that India’s move to construct a controversial hydropower project in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) directly undermines Pakistan’s internationally recognised water rights.

She stressed that any unilateral action on rivers allocated to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty is unacceptable and poses serious risks to regional stability.

Sherry Rehman warned that the unilateral suspension or violation of the Indus Waters Treaty runs contrary to international law, global norms and the spirit of regional peace.

“The Indus Waters Treaty is not subject to the discretion of any one country; it is an internationally guaranteed agreement,” she said.

She further cautioned that the construction of new Indian projects on the Chenab River could have severe consequences for Pakistan’s water security, agriculture and environmental sustainability.

Sherry Rehman said Dulhasti Stage-II project may also have adverse defence and strategic implications for Pakistan.

Highlighting recent developments, she pointed to an unusual and sudden reduction in the flow of water in the Chenab River, calling it clear evidence of Indian “water aggression.” She accused India of using water as a weapon to fuel tension and instability in South Asia.

“Any attempt to establish hegemony over Pakistan’s rivers will lead to serious consequences,” Senator Rehman asserted, adding that water is Pakistan’s “red line” and no compromise would be made on this vital national interest.

She warned that if India does not refrain from such actions, it could face serious repercussions, drawing a parallel with past firm responses by Pakistan.

Sherry Rehman reiterated that Pakistan would raise India’s violations of the Indus Waters Treaty forcefully and effectively at all relevant international forums.

Calling on India to abandon unilateral measures, she urged New Delhi to fully comply with its international obligations and honour the Indus Waters Treaty in letter and spirit.