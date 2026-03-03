Sherry commends President’s address to joint session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday commended President Asif Ali Zardari for his ninth address to the joint session of Parliament, describing it as a powerful reflection of national dignity, unity, and democratic continuity.

Speaking to the media, she said the President’s address symbolized national confidence and institutional strength.

She praised his unwavering commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and national security, noting that his clear and firm stance on key security challenges demonstrated principled leadership at a critical time.

Highlighting the President’s emphasis on Pakistan’s responsible nuclear status and commitment to regional and global peace, Senator Rehman said the speech presented a balanced and prudent approach to defence preparedness and peacebuilding.

She also appreciated the President’s tribute to the professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, as well as his unequivocal stance on protecting the country’s borders.

The senator underscored the importance the President placed on national unity in the fight against terrorism, calling it a timely reminder of the need for collective resolve.

She further praised his emphasis on honouring the sacrifices of martyrs and ensuring dignity and support for their families.

She said the President reaffirmed his commitment to constitutional supremacy, democratic continuity, and the strengthening of parliamentary institutions.

The address, she added, thoughtfully emphasized Pakistan’s historic constitutional legacy and the enduring vision of its national leadership.

Describing the speech as comprehensive and forward-looking, Senator Rehman appreciated the President’s call for political forces to rise above differences and prioritize the national interest.

She also welcomed his articulation of federal balance, provincial harmony, and inclusive governance as pillars of national cohesion.

The President’s address, she added, presented a clear and balanced vision for regional peace, a measured foreign policy, and the preservation of Pakistan’s diplomatic stature.

Sherry Rehman said the President’s address serves as a guiding framework for strengthening national unity, ensuring strategic defence, and advancing sustainable economic development.