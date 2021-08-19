Sheikh Rashid lauds civil armed forces, LEAs for maintaining law and order during Ashura

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday paid tribute to police, civil armed forces and other law enforcement agencies for assisting the administration during Ashura day processions.

In a statement, the minister said that the Ashura processions have come to an end peacefully across the country.

He said that the overall law and order situation was remained satisfactory across the country during Ashura processions. He said that an incident took place in Bahawalnagar which he strongly condemned.

Sheikh Rashid said that Civil Armed Forces and LEAs deserve felicitation for the overall peace during Muharram ul Haram.

He also lauded the capital, provincial, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan police for maintaining law and order during Ashura processions.