ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday arrived in Doha on two-day visit mainly to attend the Milipol Qatar – an international exhibition for homeland security and civil defence.

On his arrival at Doha Airport, the interior minister was received by Pakistan’ ambassador in Qatar, according to his Twitter handle.

First of its kind in the Middle East, the 13th edition Milipol Qatar will be held from March 15-17, 2021 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. Milipol Qatar 2021 exhibition is being attended by exhibitors from 17 countries within 71 international companies.

During the visit, the interior minister will also meet the Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and convey a special message from Prime Minister Imran Khan for Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.