Sheikh Rashid foresee no role of PML-N in future politics of country

MULTAN, Oct 14 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday predicted that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would not have any role in politics of the country in future.

While talking to media persons here, the minister said that there will be a hectic political activity in the country in coming days. It would become clear after two days that how many people were gathered in public meeting of the Opposition, however, it was clear that most of the crowd would be of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

He claimed the opposition parties were not on the same agenda, saying, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had stated to be opponent of only Imran Khan while PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif had stated that his struggle was against so called selectors of the government.

He said Nawaz Sharif converted his politics to business opportunity.

The minister opined that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would demonstrate a responsible role.

Responding to a question about rising inflation, he stated although inflation affected the poor in the country but Prime Minister Imran Khan would surely control it very soon.

To another query about Opposition’s public meetings, he stated that he did not know about the magnitude of investment in the protest movement against the government. Sheikh Rasheed also hinted that Shahbaz Sharif’s family acknowledged that Shahbaz Sharif was interested to settle issues.

Sheikh said PTI will gain more seats in upcoming senate elections, scheduled to be held in March next year. Pakistan army guaranteed country’s defence and its sovereignty, he said and added that it was Pak-Army who always served amicably whether its COVID 19, Floods situation or locust attack.

He remarked that PML-N was against the important institutions of the country. The PML-N always even criticized the courts whenever the verdict came against their will while it accepted the verdicts which came in its favour, the minister stated.

About ML-1, he informed that its tender would be floated in next few days. About pending dues of railways pensioners, the minister promised that the pending dues would be given very soon.