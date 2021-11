ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has attended the funeral prayers of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar on Wednesday.



The Namaz-e-Janaza of late Sheikh Rafique Qamar was offered at Kot Radha Kishan, which was attended by DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Syed Asif Hussain, MNA Rashid Shafique, former Nazim Lahore Mian Amir and other political and social figures.



He was laid to rest at local graveyard in the presence of local community.