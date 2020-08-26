Sheikh Rasheed visits city areas to inspect situation in low-lying areas near Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI, Aug 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed here on Wednesday visited different city areas and inspected Nullah Leh flood situation.

Expressing satisfaction over arrangements made to counter any emergency during rains, the Minister said, situation is under control and there is no threat of flash flooding in the city.

Congratulating the administration, Commissioner, WASA and other departments concerned he said, water flow was normal in Nullah Leh as proper plan for monsoon season was devised nearly two months ago.

Nullah Leh was cleared from start to end to avert floods and nearly 1000 dumpers of solid waste and silt were removed from the Nullah to save the low-lying areas from flood.

He said, 100 mm rain was recorded on Tuesday and there was no flash flood in any area of the city particularly in low-lying areas of the town.

The Minister informed that maximum available resources were utilized. A number of shovels including of Bahria Town were used to clean Nullah Leh and save the city from the flood devastation.

He said, “The citizens should not be worried as we are alert and all the arrangements were finalized before start of monsoon rains.”

Rasheed said, the boats were available and Pak Army was also alert to cope with any situation.

To a question he said, the government is going to launch Rs 70 billion, Leh Expressway project which would help eliminate flooding problems in the city particularly in low lying areas near Leh. All encroachments would also be removed, he added.

The residents would be allowed to construct eight-storey plazas along service roads of Leh Expressway, he said adding, the situation is out of control in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities due to heavy rains but, by the grace of Almighty Allah, Rawalpindi city is clear and there is no flash flood.