Sheikh Rasheed congratulates nation on 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has congratulated the entire nation on 75th Independence Day, reiterating the resolve to undertake every possible effort for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

In a message on Independence Day, the minister said, “I pay rich tributes to those who have given countless sacrifices for sovereignty of Pakistan. I salute to all those martyrs who lost their lives in safeguarding the country.”

“While raising slogan of Pakistan Zindabad, the whole nation would observe the Independence Day in an appropriate and befitting manner with a great enthusiasm being a citizen of a strong and sovereign state of the world.”

He said on Independence Day, every member of the nation would make a pledge to even not avoid to sacrifice own life for progress, protection and sovereignty for the motherland.