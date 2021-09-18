Sheikh Rasheed condoles death of veteran journalist CR Shamsi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran journalist CR Shamsi.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.



He said CR Shamsi was a visionary and a learned journalist who always struggled for the promotion of journalism. His role for independent journalism would be remembered always, he added.