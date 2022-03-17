Sheikh Rasheed advises PM to impose Governor’s rule in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose governor rule in Sindh.

Talking to media person, he said the Sindh house in Islamabad has become a market for horse trading to buy lawmaker’s votes against Prime Minister Imran Khan which is a great conspiracy against democracy.

The minister said he will not be sending police to the Sindh House because the PTI’s dissident MNAs went there for their greed for money which exposed them badly to the Nation.

He said that a historical rally of PTI would be held on March 27 in Islamabad. There would be a sea of people on the March 27, he added.

Rasheed said the government has already announced public holidays from March 21 to 24 on account of the session of OIC Foreign Ministers. The session of National Assembly could be convened on March 21, he added.