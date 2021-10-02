Sheikh condemns terrorists’ attack on security forces

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP):Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday condemned the attack of terrorists on security forces personnel in North Waziristan’s Spinwam.

In a message, he said that it was sad to know that security forces personnel were martyred in terrorists’ attack.



He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant patience to their family members.



He said that Pakistan Army had a history of sacrifices for ensuring security of the country. “The morals of security forces are high as such attacks can never demoralize us.”