Shehzad Muhammad Gashtasab Khan wins NA-15 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Independent Candidate Shehzad Muhammad Gashtasab Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-15 Mansehra/cum/Torghar by securing 105249 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who bagged 80,382 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 38.38 percent.