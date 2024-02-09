Election day banner

Shehzad Muhammad Gashtasab Khan wins NA-15 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Independent Candidate Shehzad Muhammad Gashtasab Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-15 Mansehra/cum/Torghar by securing 105249 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who bagged 80,382 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 38.38 percent.

