ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shahryar Khan Afridi Tuesday denounced the new laws introduced by Indian government for occupied Jammu and Kashmir, allowing non-residents to buy property and land in the disputed territory.

Indian government had introduced a “draconian law on Black Day, reminding how occupant forces of India keeps on occupying all rights of Kashmiris.”

“Now Indians & foreigners are also allowed to purchase land in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he tweeted.

The decision comes as Kashmiris observe October 27 as ‘Black Day’, when Indian forces took over the valley 73 years ago in 1947.

According to Kashmir Media Service the Modi-led fascist Indian government has issued notification to allow any non-Kashmiri and Hindu outsiders to buy land in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) without any hindrance.

The ink of the notification had not yet dried when Pahalgam Club was given to a non-Kashmiri citizen Tapash Bagat ushering in the formal grabbing of Kashmiris’ land by Indian outsiders.

The Indian government was imposing several brutal laws to change the IIOJK demography and the new notice issued by New Delhi, today, is part of the same conspiracy, under the notification, any non-Kashmiri or outsider can purchase the non agricultural land in the territory.

The civil society members and political analysts talking to KMS in Srinagar said that Indian government has issued the notification to change the Muslim majority status of the internationally-recognized disputed territory.

They said that Modi regime is violating International laws through brutal acts at a time when people are facing double lockdown while there is no valid political and democratic set-up in place.

“It is a clear message from RSS-backed BJP government to Hindu extremist, investors and military establishment to buy land through the signature of Delhi-installed As Bloc Development Councils (BDCs) heads,” they added.