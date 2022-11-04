Shehla Raza attends seminar on flood relief activities

BADIN, Nov 04 (APP):Sindh Provincial Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Friday arrived on a one day visit to Badin and attended a seminar organized by Research and development foundation

(RDF) held at gymkhana.

Special assistant for Information Technology Um-e-Habiba Qambrani was

also accompanied by the Minister.

Syed Shehla Raza, on the occasion, said that recent monsoon rainfall and

flood has badly affected the country particularly Sindh province

however a comprehensive strategy would be devised to face such

catastrophe.

She said that the Sindh Government was building modern houses to

accommodate and rehabilitate flood affected areas so that houses could

be protected from heavy rain and flood however cooperation of masses

was much needed in this regard.

She emphasized upon the Population department to make efforts as

compared to previous particularly in rural areas to motivate women for

understanding issues related family planning in order to keep mother

and child healthy.

Relying to a question about the directory prepared

by RDF Shehla Raza said that that directory was need of hour and also

stressed to make bound officers included in the directory to help

flood hit people approaching for financial assistance and no laxity

would be tolerated in this regard.

Special Assistant Tanzeela um-e-Habiba addressing the seminar said that a survey of compiling

details of flood hit houses was underway which would be completed soon

after which rehabilitation work will start.

Director RDF Ashfaq Soomro said that our institution has prepared a directory with the help of

all public private departments working in the district with the

objective to find out problems faced by women, children and disable

persons and take help from relevant departments for resolving.

Deputy Director Social welfare Abdul Ghaffar Khoso, DHO Dr. Sher Muhammad

Nohrio, Project Manager RDF Sanaullah Leghari were also present on the

occasion.