Shehla Raza attends seminar on flood relief activities

BADIN, Nov 04 (APP):Sindh Provincial Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Friday arrived on a one day visit to Badin and attended a seminar organized by Research and development foundation
(RDF) held at gymkhana.
Special assistant for Information Technology Um-e-Habiba Qambrani was
also accompanied by the Minister.
Syed Shehla Raza, on the occasion, said that recent monsoon rainfall and
flood has badly affected the country particularly Sindh province
however a comprehensive strategy would be devised to face such
catastrophe.
She said that the Sindh Government was building modern houses to
accommodate and rehabilitate flood affected areas so that houses could
be protected from heavy rain and flood however cooperation of masses
was much needed in this regard.
She emphasized upon the Population department to make efforts as
compared to previous particularly in rural areas to motivate women for
understanding issues related family planning in order to keep mother
and child healthy.
Relying to a question about the directory prepared
by RDF Shehla Raza said that that directory was need of hour and also
stressed to make bound officers included in the directory to help
flood hit people approaching for financial assistance and no laxity
would be tolerated in this regard.
Special Assistant Tanzeela um-e-Habiba addressing the seminar said that a survey of compiling
details of flood hit houses was underway which would be completed soon
after which rehabilitation work will start.
Director RDF Ashfaq Soomro said that our institution has prepared a directory with the help of
all public private departments working in the district with the
objective to find out problems faced by women, children and disable
persons and take help from relevant departments for resolving.
Deputy Director Social welfare Abdul Ghaffar Khoso, DHO Dr. Sher Muhammad
Nohrio, Project Manager RDF Sanaullah Leghari were also present on the
occasion.