Shehbaz Sharif hoists national flag to mark Pakistan Day

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hoisted the national flag to mark the Pakistan Day during a simple but a dignified ceremony held here.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was also present at the ceremony

along with other officials.

This year, the government observed the Pakistan Day under austerity and energy-saving measures,

canceling the traditional military parade and all major ceremonies scheduled for the 23 March 2026.

The government had directed all public departments to keep celebrations limited, while the customary

national civil awards investiture ceremony was also postponed.

The officials said the awards ceremony will now be held on 28 April 2026.

The prime minister also instructed Pakistani embassies abroad to observe the Pakistan Day with

simplicity and avoid large-scale events.