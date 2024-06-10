Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Narendra Modi as he took oath of the office of the Prime Minister of India.

“Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

Modi was sworn in as Indian PM on Sunday for a third term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the general election with 293 seats – a much lower margin than predicted, contrary to the 234 seats won by now resurged opposition.