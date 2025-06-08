Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to political leaders

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 08 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held telephonic conversations with key political leaders, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Secretary General Shah Owais Noorani, and Qaumi Watan Party leader Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.

The prime minister conveyed Eid-ul-Adha greetings and expressed his best wishes to the leaders.

The political leaders also reciprocated by extending warm Eid greetings and good wishes to the prime minister.

The conversations also included an exchange of views on the prevailing political and

overall national situation.