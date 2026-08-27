PM praises Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support to Pakistan, role in regional peace

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed deep appreciation for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support and generous assistance to Pakistan, and its pivotal role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister said this as Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki paid a farewell call on him at the PM House here, after completion of his official tenure in Pakistan.

He congratulated the Saudi ambassador on the successful completion of his official assignment.

He lauded the outgoing ambassador for his outstanding contribution towards further strengthening the deep-rooted fraternal and strategic ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed his warmest regards and best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Al-Malki expressed his profound gratitude to the prime minister and the Government of Pakistan for the warmth, cooperation, and hospitality extended to him throughout his assignment.

He described his stay in Pakistan as a deeply memorable and rewarding experience, and reaffirmed his personal commitment to the continued strengthening of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

The prime minister wished the ambassador continued success in his future endeavours.