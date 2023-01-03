Shehbaz names Maryam Nawaz as Senior Vice President of PML-N: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Senior Vice President of the party with immediate effect.

In a tweet, while sharing the notification of Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as PML-N senior vice president, she said Shehbaz Sharif has announced the major organizational decision of the party.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر شہباز شریف نے پارٹی کے بڑے تنظیمی فیصلے کا اعلان کر دیا

شہباز شریف نے @MaryamNSharif مریم نواز شریف کو پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی سینئر نائب صدر مقرر کر دیا pic.twitter.com/EpiXh0t32P — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 3, 2023

The notification said that Maryam Nawaz has been authorised to reorganise the party at all functional tiers/ levels as its

“chief organiser”.