Shehbaz meets AJK PM; assures Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris’ self-determination right

MUZAFFARABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with his counterpart of Azad Jammu and Kashmir wherein he reiterated Pakistan’s support to the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

The prime minister, who arrived here on a daylong visit to interact with the rain-hit areas and distribute relief cheques among them, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unconditional support to the Kashmiris.

The AJK prime minister congratulated PM Shehbaz on assumption of the office and expressed good wishes for him.

He also expressed gratitude to Shehbaz Sharif for paying a visit to AJK soon after assuming the office.

He said that PM Shehbaz’s visit to meet with the rain-hit people manifested that the hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with those of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.