Shehbaz, Hamza to be charge sheeted in money laundering case: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that after a long investigation, finally on February 18, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and other accused will be charged in the money laundering case and regular trial will start.

Congratulating the nation, in a tweet he said the investigation uncovered astonishing details of 14,000 banking transactions.

Maqsood was a peon in Shehbaz Sharif’s factory and his salary was Rs 25,000 only, Chaudhry Fawad said.

The minister said that an account was opened in his (Maqsood’s) name and Rs 4 billion reached the accounts of Sharif family through his account.

He said dozens of other such interesting and bizarre frauds were part of Shehbaz Sharif’s case. The minister said the case should be shown live.