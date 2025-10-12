Shehbaz briefs Nawaz on Malaysia visit, upcoming trip to Egypt

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan Muslim League-N President and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umrah on Sunday to discuss national and regional developments and recent diplomatic engagements.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister gave a detailed briefing to Nawaz Sharif on his recent visit to Malaysia and conveyed the best wishes of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. He said that relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, particularly in the field of economic cooperation, are reaching new heights.

The Prime minister also briefed Nawaz Sharif on his upcoming visit to Egypt, emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s ties with friendly countries and advancing regional economic partnerships.

The meeting also reviewed the recent provocations by Afghanistan along Pakistan’s border areas. The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army for its effective and comprehensive response to the provocations, reaffirming that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in defending the country’s sovereignty and security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif were also present in the meeting.