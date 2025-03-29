16.6 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalShehbaz appreciates security forces
National

Shehbaz appreciates security forces

16
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated officers and jawans of security forces for carrying out operation against Khawarij in Katlang, Mardan district, and foiling their nefarious designs to spread extremism besides a successful operation against terrorists in Kalat.
The premier lauded professional skills of the officers and jawans of security forces for successful operation against ‘Fitna-al-Khawarij’ and their facilitators and killing six terrorists in Kalat.
He said that security forces, by destroying the dens of Khawarij had protected the country from big harm.
He said that no terrorism organisation including ‘Fitna-al-Khawarij’ would be allowed to ruin the country’s peace.
Shehbaz Sharif said that war against terrorism would continue till complete eradication of terrorism from the country.
Entire nation was standing with Pakistan armed forces in its unflinching resolve to protect country from nefarious designs of terrorists, he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan