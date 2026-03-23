Sheer Khurma remains highlight of Eid table across all three days in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): As families across the federal capital celebrate Eid with traditional fervour, one dish continues to hold its place as the undisputed centerpiece of festive dining—Sheer Khurma.

From the first morning of Eid until the final day of celebrations, the rich and aromatic dessert remains a staple in households, symbolising warmth, hospitality, and cultural continuity. Prepared with fine vermicelli, milk, dates, sugar, and a generous mix of dry fruits, Sheer Khurma is more than just a dessert; it is an integral part of Eid traditions passed down through generations.

On the first day of Eid, families begin their morning with freshly prepared Sheer Khurma, often made in large quantities to accommodate a steady stream of visitors. By the second and third days, the dessert continues to feature prominently, with many households preparing fresh batches or enhancing leftovers with additional garnishes.

Talking to APP, Raheela, a university student residing in Sector G-7, said that Sheer Khurma is often the first dish served to guests who visit to exchange greetings, making it synonymous with the spirit of sharing and togetherness.

She said she cannot imagine her Eid without eating Sheer Khurma, which her mother cooks for family, friends, and relatives. “It is not just food—it’s part of our identity and childhood memories,” she added.

Ateeqa, a resident of Sector G-10, told APP that Sheer Khurma is not just a sweet delight but a tradition followed for generations, and Eid feels incomplete without having it for breakfast.

“Families especially gather to share bowls of the traditional dessert, often served to guests as a gesture of hospitality,” she shared.

Markets in the capital witness a surge in demand for ingredients such as dates, dry fruits, and vermicelli in the days leading up to Eid. Vendors report that despite rising prices, demand remains strong, reflecting the dish’s cultural significance.

Food experts note that while modern desserts and fusion dishes have gained popularity, Sheer Khurma continues to dominate Eid menus due to its deep-rooted traditional value. Some families have introduced slight variations—adding condensed milk or experimenting with different nuts—but the essence of the dish remains unchanged.

As the celebrations continue, Sheer Khurma stands as a delicious reminder of heritage and unity, bringing families and communities together over shared traditions. In the capital, it is not merely a dessert—it is the heart of Eid festivities.

/395