Shazia Marri felicitates Chirstian community on Christmas

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Atta Marri extended felicitations to the entire nation on the 146th birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and also congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In a video message, Shazia Marri said: “I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the entire Christian community on the eve of the holy festival of Christmas. I also congratulate the entire Pakistani Nation on the 146th birthday anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

Shazia Marri urged the people of Pakistan to join hands and play “our positive role in making Pakistan a more inclusive and more progressive country in line with the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision.”