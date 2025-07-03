Shaza reviews progress of Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP): Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday reviewed the progress of the Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy, a key component of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Pakistan” vision.

While chairing the second meeting of the Steering Committee on Digital Gender Inclusion, she said, “The heart of the Prime Minister’s digital vision is a gender-inclusive digital society.”

Shaza Fatima highlighted a key achievement, citing GSMA data that shows Pakistan’s mobile internet gender gap has narrowed from 38% to 25%—a result of focused government initiatives.

She added that women’s usage of mobile internet had risen from 33% to 45%, reflecting growing digital empowerment.

She also mentioned a successful pilot project under the Prime Minister’s Ramzan Relief Package, which provided digital wallets to 800,000 women, helping improve financial inclusion and women’s economic empowerment.

The minister directed all Ministry of IT departments and subcommittees to submit quarterly reports on their progress under the strategy. “Our targets must be clear, time-bound, and results-driven,” she emphasized.

Shaza called for greater investment in programs focused on women, stressing that empowering women leads to benefits for entire families. “This goes beyond policy discussions. Real change comes from action,” she noted.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), who was praised for promoting gender inclusivity. The PTA also expressed full support for the strategy’s goals.