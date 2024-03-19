Shaza, PTCL President discuss roll-out of 5G technology

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Minister of IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and President and Group CEO of PTCL, Hatem Bamatraf, discussed the rollout of 5G technology, right-of-way issues, and the crucial aspect of fiberization within the telecommunications sector. The minister, during a meeting, emphasized the significant role of the telecommunications sector in the national economy.

Shaza Fatima stated that efforts are underway to expedite matters such as 5G, right-of-way, and other issues related to the telecom sector.

The PTCL President expressed a desire to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE. Shaza Fatima Khawaja also met with the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, and discussed in detail the issues of IT graduate training programs, startups, and empowering youth with skills.

She added, “There should be minimal gap between industry and academia in the IT field as such initiatives are necessary to provide a skilled workforce to IT companies worldwide.”

The minister emphasized that Pakistan’s youth are a valuable asset and should be effectively branded in the international market. She emphasized that time should not be wasted on discussions and that every obstacle in the path of the country’s development will be removed.