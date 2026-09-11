Shaza pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 78th death anniversary.

In her message, she said that realizing Quaid-e-Azam’s dream of a sovereign and dignified nation requires progress in technology.

“By making faith, unity, and discipline our guiding principles, we can bring about a modern educational and digital revolution,” she said.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and foresight continue to guide Pakistan towards a bright and modern future.

She added that the government was providing equal opportunities to every individual in accordance with the Quaid’s principles.